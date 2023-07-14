Skies are clearing out after seeing few lingering thunderstorm cells in our southeastern counties before sunrise. It was also a mild and foggy start to the day as lows fell to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We are going to greatly warm up today with highs set to rise near 90-degrees. If the Indianapolis Airport reaches that mark this afternoon, it will be the seventh 90-degree day for the city this year. The UV index is very high today and running at a 10 in Indianapolis! Sunburn times are short and may happen within 15 minutes without sunblock!

Storm chances rise after 9 PM for our northernmost counties and some could turn strong. There is an isolated severe weather risk for the northern third of the state. The primary threat will be gusty winds. More storms move into central Indiana by the predawn hours Saturday. The clouds and thunderstorm activity will keep temperatures warm overnight with lows dropping near 70-degrees.

Prepare for heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms on Saturday with a storm system sliding over the Ohio Valley. Rain totals may exceed an inch in isolated locations by Saturday night. Watch for areas of flooding, in particular in locations with poor drainage.

The second half of the weekend is going to drier and much warmer with highs back into the upper 80s. Another system arrives on Monday and it’ll bring another opportunity for rainfall.