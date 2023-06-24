We are heating up this weekend with temperatures projecting to rise near 90° both days. The humidity levels are going to climb too, which will make it feel more uncomfortable and even hotter at times! Be prepared for the hot and humid this weekend by finding ways to stay cool.

Today is going to be a great day to visit a local pool because skies will stay mostly sunny through the afternoon. Just remember to pack sunglasses and sunscreen if you’re planning to be outside for prolonged periods of time. Sunburn may occur within 18 minutes if you’re not wearing any protection on your skin midday and early in the afternoon. It’s also important to stay hydrated when dealing with the hot weather.

Skies will remain mostly clear this evening. However, more clouds will move into the state after midnight ahead of the inbound thunderstorm activity (MCS). The storms are expected to weaken as they move into and travel across central Indiana. A few embedded strong storms may still be strong enough to produce gusty winds and hail. The initial wave will likely impact our area between 5 AM and 9 AM.

After the first round moves out, temperatures and dew points are going to quickly jump! The highest humidity levels of the year (so far) are on the way for tomorrow with dew points rising near 70°. The muggy feel with highs near 90° will create heat indices in the mid-90s by the early afternoon.

The combination of the heat and humidity may help storms initiate ahead of the passing cold front. After 3 PM, cells will begin to fire-up with peak heating and intensify as it slides over the eastern half of the state. The second round of thunderstorms is expected to exit by 7-8 PM.

As a result, there is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather, and it includes a large portion of Indiana. Main threats include damaging winds and large hail. Some rotating thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Find ways to stay weather aware with the thunderstorms on Sunday. Tweaks with the timing may be warranted, so be sure to stay updated with the forecast on FOX59.