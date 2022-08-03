Skies are clear and temperatures remain comfortable out-the-door this Wednesday morning! Expect a bright sunrise and plenty of sunshine through the day, as temperatures rise quickly into the lower 90s. Today will mark the hottest day in nearly two weeks. Some help as winds will turn breezy this afternoon from the southwest, as gusts could top 30-plus mph at times.

Lots going on today with Colts Camp, Indians at Victory Field and the Indiana State Fair, so be sure to hydrate through the day.

Storm threat rises tonight and into Thursday, as a front presses in from the northwest. Some storms will produce heavy rainfall, strong gusts and lightning. Some hail could be included in taller storms. Some monitoring will be needed for this evening after 5 p.m.

More heat coming for the weekend with a daily storm chance but coverage drops to a range between 10 to 20 percent for the area.