Skies are clear and temperatures warm to begin your Tuesday morning! Expect another great sunrise and additional heat on the way throughout the afternoon. Dry weather will hold all day, our fourth straight day, as winds remain breezy and dew points a bit sticky.

After Monday’s high of 87°, today’s forecast high could reach 90°, marking the hottest of the year so far. More intense sun rays between 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., will have the UV Index running very high, only 18 minutes before the sun begins to burn your skin.

Rain and storms return to the area tomorrow (Wednesday), as a cold front approaches the state! Some showers or a storm could be around by sunrise with greater chances through the afternoon locally. The heating of the day and lift from the cold front, could create strong to severe storms and will need to be watched closely, for damaging winds and lightning.

Cooler flow will get underway on Thursday with additional rain and storms in the morning, before easing through the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 70s with lows slipping overnight into the lower 50s by Friday morning. Friday will be my pick of the week and check out the weekend below!