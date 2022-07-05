Morning storms north are exiting into Ohio at this time! Although a few northern counties benefited from the storms, most did not and now are chances are diminishing for the remainder of the day as we shift to more heat this afternoon! A hot day is ahead…in fact, could be the hottest (so far) of the year with a forecast high of 96°! We’ve hit 95° twice this summer and today will mark our 11th 90-plus degree day of the year! A heat advisory will go into effect from 1:00pm to 9:00pm tonight.

Storm chances will likely return tonight and into the overnight through Wednesday morning. A possible storm complex could bring damaging winds and hail to the area, along with torrential rainfall under this tropical pattern. A slight risk has been indicated by The Storm Prediction Center for central Indiana.

Multiple storm chances remain off and on through Friday morning before a slight cool down gets underway for the weekend, along with a drop in humidity!