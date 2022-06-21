INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures this morning are quite mild with a low that has actually slipped below our average to 64. It’s also dry outside, which has it feeling comfortable. Don’t be fooled by the mild start however, heat will ramp up quickly though the day.

High heat this Tuesday

High temperatures today have the opportunity to hit marks that have not been reached in years. The combination of a strong upper level ridge, southerly surface wind, sunny sky, and relatively dry air will allow for this rare level of heat. Our forecast high of 95 for the city has only been met one other time in the last nine years. Luckily, the feels-like temp should remain below triple digits thanks to relatively dry air with a dew point around 60.

Staying hot & dry this week

The weather pattern we have found ourselves in is known as an “omega block” in meteorology. This often refers to a hot air mass that stalls in the center of the country for up to a week. Thus, hot weather will persist through Wednesday. This will be another day with potential to reach the mid 90s. An approaching front may bring isolated showers & storms to southern Indiana, but this will be our only chance for rain until later in the weekend.

The rest of the week will stay hot with temps ranging between the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. The good news is that through all of this, humidity will stay relatively low.