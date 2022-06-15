INDIANAPOLIS – We find ourselves on day three with highs temps above 90 degrees, which officially makes this stretch a “heat wave.” A record high low temp was set on Tuesday morning and the afternoon high of 93 fell just one degree short of the record. We broke another record high low temp this morning as we begun the AM at 75. Temps will come close to records late this afternoon and the heat will remain on blast after today as well.

Thursday expected to extend heat wave

Another day of high heat will unfold on Thursday. We once again begin with temps in the mid to upper 70s at the top of the morning. The sun will be bright throughout the day although remnant cloud cover from storms in Wisconsin may cast some shade in the AM. Highs will climb back into the low 90s in the afternoon, and dew points will be in the low 70s through much of the day, so it will feel 5-10 degrees warmer than the actual temps. Isolated storms may pop up late in the day and cool some of us off as a cold front slowly moves south. The slow moving nature means that storms may present a flash flooding risk. Another round of elevated storms is possible overnight into Friday.

“Cooler” end to week & weekend

We will wake up to temperatures closer to 70 once again on Friday morning. The day will be quite sunny once again though dew points will be much lower and it will feel a lot more comfortable. The drier air will allow temps to rise back into the mid 80s in the afternoon and it will still turn out to be a warm day.

The rest of the weekend will be nice and sunny, and once again comfortable. Dew point values will remain in the 50s, so it will be plenty dry. This is the warmth that you will want to spend time outdoors in, just remember the sunscreen. We will stay nice on Sunday as well with a few more clouds in the sky. Our next chance for high heat will not be far off though, so take advantage of this weekend weather.