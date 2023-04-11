Sneezing? Coughing? Are allergies bothering you? Compared to other cities across the country, Indianapolis ranks better than average when it comes to seasonal allergies.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its 2023 Allergy Capitals report, breaking down the 100 most populated U.S. metropolitan areas by how challenging it would be to live in that city if you suffer from allergies. Cities are ranked based on tree, grass, and weed pollen scores, over-the-counter allergy medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists.

This year, Wichita, Kansas takes the top spot due to its high tree and grass pollen scores, higher-than-average use of allergy medicines, and a limited number of allergy specialists per patient.

Top 10 Allergy Capitals for 2023

Wichita, KS Dallas, TX Scranton, PA Oklahoma, OK Tulsa, OK Sarasota, FL Cape Coral, FL Orlando, FL Des Moines, IA Greenville, SC

Where does Indianapolis rank?

Overall, Indy ranks 83rd on the list with better-than-average pollen scores, average allergy medicine use, and average access to allergy specialists.

Allergy Tracker in Indianapolis

According to pollen.com, allergies for the next five days are running medium to high for all sources: grass, weed, mold, and trees.