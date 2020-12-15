How long has it been since our last sticking snow?

MISSING THE SNOW?

We are at the mid-way point of December and the lack of snow is impressive! Just a few days removed from mid October and near record warmth we have taken on more of a seasonal chill but snow is still lacking.

Officially for the city of Indianapolis there has only been a trace of snow this season – reported on November 30th. On that day some locations in eastern-central Indiana received a coating to a couple of inches but that was localized and the vast majority of central Indiana has been snow free.

Today, Monday December 14th, marked 276 days since out last measured snow – March 14th, when 1.2″ of snow was measured. It is the first time since 2001 to go without a measured snow this deep into the season.

The span between the last snow and the first this year is among the largest on record. This is only the 12th time on record with such a long duration between measured snows, the longest stretch was 330 days ending December 25th, 1918!

SNOW TO STICK WEDNESDAY

The streak is to end Wednesday when a minor intensity storm system takes the southern route and brings snow to southern and central Indiana. The snow will likely be on the lighter side with fairly light totals – however the probability of a 1″ snow is looking quite likely.

Snow will spread north from southern Indiana early Wednesday and reach 60% coverage by midday. The early commute Wednesday and lunchtime will be most impacted as the system is expected to move east before sunset.

Snow accumulation could reach as much as 2″ in some locations and at this time more likely south and southeastern of I-70. For Indianapolis, a average of seven different machine snowfall forecasts is 1.5″ with a speared of .6″ to 2.9″. We will of course be updating these numbers tonight at t 10pm and through the day Tuesday. Be sure to check back.