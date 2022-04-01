Several locations started April off with a light coating of snow and officially light snow was reported in Indianapolis Friday morning. April snow is more common than you may think.

COLD OPEN

April’s open was once again among the cooler on record and for the seventh straight year opened below normal. The high temperature Friday only reached 43°, well off the normal of 58° and the normal high for February 23rd! Last year the high was only 40°.

The month is the second fastest to warm and opens with an average high of 58° climbing to 68° on the thirtieth, we gain one hour and twelve minutes of daylight.

The month is a volatile one and that is behind the increase in severe weather this time of the year. We’ve been as warm as 90-degrees (1942) but as cold as 18° (1997). The potential for sharp temperature swings brings the increased threat of severe storm and tornado outbreaks. Two of the largest in U.S. history included the state of Indiana in April, the 1965 Palm Sunday outbreak and the Super Outbreak in April 1974.

But snow does fall in April and rather more frequently than you may have expected. But how rare is it? You can see it collected lightly Friday morning on the grounds of the Golf Club of Indiana. Scanning weather records, 83% of April’s on record have produced at least a “trace” of snow in Indianapolis.

Snow on the ground is much more rare in April. Only 26 days on record have produced a 1″ snow! However Most recently last year, a record 2.0″ snowfall on April 20th. Several inches accumulated further north with some locations topping 3″ to 4″ from Crawfordsville east through Tipton and Alexandria. The picture below is from Kokomo April 20th, 2021.

Measured snow are rare in April

Snow last April 20th accumulated over three inches in and around Kokomo last year.