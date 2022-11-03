The temperatures climbed to over 70-degrees Thursday, nearly 15-degrees above normal. It looks to be even warmer on Friday

NOT NOVEMBER

South breezes are blowing late Thursday and along with sunny skies, aid a warm up well into the 70s. These are the warmest temperatures in just over a week and mark the warmest November temperatures in two years.

November is not really know for 70-degree days but scanning weather records, more than half the November’s on record have produced at least one. In 2020, there were five consecutive days reaching/surpassing 70-degrees, the warmest in that span 79°, we ended the month with a total of six. The November that produced the most, nine in 1931.

Temperatures go higher on stronger south winds Friday as we challenge the record high for the date of 78° set in 2003.

We are forecasting a high of 76°, nearly 20-degrees above normal and the NORMAL HIGH for September 21st.

RAINFALL NEEDED

We’ve only had about half the normal precipitation this fall. Fall 2022 ranks 24th driest on record. 55% of the state has been deemed in ‘drought conditions’, mostly unchanged from one week ago.

The upcoming weekend rain threat has taken a turn. Trends are for a much WEAKER line of showers along with more WIDELY scattered downpours approaching early Saturday. Rainfall amounts closer to quarter-inch and more hit-or miss. The front will sweep the state and depart late day bringing clearing Saturday night and a sunny Sunday. There are no real rain chances again for perhaps another week.