This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. Winter weather is no stranger to Indiana. Well, neither is driving in winter weather. When winter weather watches and warnings are issued, you should change your normal travel routine, if you can.

Add more time to travel to your destination. Let someone know where you are heading and what your route is in case you get stuck during a storm.

Add space between you and the car in front of you. Slick roads can cause sliding; keeping a further distance will lengthen your distance to stop on short notice.

Stay home if you can. Not traveling at all during winter storms is a good way to stay safe.

Leave plenty of room for snow plows. This will allow plows to salt to the best of their ability.

One of the most important tips: have a safety kit in your car.

That kit should include salt, a snow brush, an ice scraper, a snow shovel, blankets, water, non-perishable food and a phone charger. If you do get stuck in your vehicle during winter weather, do not get out and walk. Instead, call for help, or leave a car light on if it is at night.

Don’t forget about car maintenance! Have your car serviced before the first snow: check your tire pressure, change your fluids, and check your oil.