Humid conditions stick around, daily rain chances continue

Scattered showers were around today with hot and humid conditions. We get to do it again as we head into Monday with more rain chances this week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with scattered showers around.

Monday, to start off the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with scattered showers and storms.

The rainy pattern sticks around into what looks like the middle and end of next week with temperatures staying in the 80’s. Flash flooding remains a concern where heavier pockets of rain set up.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with daily chances of rain and storms.

Thursday a cold front looks to come into Central Indiana and bring the heaviest rain. A few showers linger behind on Friday but temperatures cool off a bit, they will top off in the upper 70’s.