Humidity climbs this weekend; Hanna becomes a hurricane

A Knozone Action Day has been declared for Indianapolis today and surrounding counties have Air Quality Alerts in effect. It is important to limit ozone emissions since we have the high heat, light winds and clear skies. Carpooling, riding your bike or waiting to mow your yard until after 7 PM are ways you can help!

Skies are mostly clear and there is full sunshine around central Indiana this Saturday morning! The weather is going to stay quiet this morning and afternoon as temperatures peak into the upper 80s. The UV Index is high today (9) and sunburn may occur within 12 minutes. Find ways to stay cool today and tomorrow because air temperatures and the humidity are going to gradually rise through the weekend!

Sunday looks mainly dry, but some forecast models are showing a chance for a “pop-up” shower or thunderstorm in the southern half of the state. The atmosphere will be steamy enough to support a stray storm chance. Highs will climb into the lower 90s and it could potentially be the 13th 90° day in Indy this season!

There is a more favorable storm chance on Monday as a cold front nears Indiana. Storms will fire up ahead/along the boundary and some storms could pack a punch. Indiana is highlighted under a marginal severe weather risk on Monday. The main threats include strong wind gusts and hail in locations that see thunderstorms. More comfortable air returns to the area once the storm system moves out.

The tropics are very active with two named storms originating in the Atlantic (Hanna, Gonzalo) and Douglas in the central Pacific. Hanna is the first hurricane in the Atlantic this season. The storm has intensified this Saturday morning and is producing sustained winds at 75 MPH. It is projected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane this afternoon along the southern Texas coastline. Corpus Christi is under a Hurricane Warning with the primary threat being hurricane-force winds. 10+ inches of rain and storm surge also pose a threat for flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out and may form along the outer bands of Hanna.