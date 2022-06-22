The storms were few and far between Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Some locally heavy downpours developed but not nearly enough to ease the worsening dry conditions.

We captured the anvil tops of 50,000 foot storms departing southeast Indiana just before 4 p.m. from our exclusive camera in Fishers. Locally heavy rain fell beneath these storms and gusty winds were reported in Rush county. The key here is they are departing and rain chances are fading fast late day. The chance for rain was a slim one and it is now ending.

We added another 90-degree day to the books today before a front arrived. It is the 6th 90-degree day here in Indianapolis but the recent spike in humidity brought triple-digit heat indices back to portions of the area. The heat index peaked at 107° in Shelbyville Wednesday afternoon and just before the front passed.

We call it a FROPA (frontal passage) and it is underway late Wednesday afternoon with winds shifting, cooler and drier air returning behind the front. The run up in humidity was brief and it is ending! A refreshing northwest wind will be delivering much less humid air this evening and tonight. Drier air cools nicely, and it will once again feel more refreshing Thursday morning with a few outlying areas lowering to near 60-degrees!

Back to our rain prospects, They are not good. The continued DRY conditions are forecast as we near -2.50″ below normal rainfall this summer. This is now the DRIEST JUNE and start to a summer to-date in Indianapolis in nine years (2013). Prospects for rain are still slim next 10 days. Next ‘chance’ could perk up on Sunday but area-wide rainfall isn’t looking good.