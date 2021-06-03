Humidity dives overnight behind cold front; heat arrives for first weekend of June

WIND SHIFT

We have had at least a trace of rain eight of the past 10 days in Indianapolis, and within the last 24 hours, over 1″ of rain has been recorded. Officially, 1.19″ was recorded, but with slow moving downpours and repeat thunderstorms, some locations have topped 2.50″ of rain. Reports from Decatur County at Lake Santee were 2.75″.

A wind-shifting front passed late Thursday, and behind it comes cooler and drier air. The dew point — the true measure of moisture in the air — is sharply dropping overnight, and that means it will be much more comfortable by sunrise. Temperatures will lower into the 50s by sunrise Friday morning, but dry air also heats quickly.

Oddly, despite a passing “cold front,” we are looking at a strong warmup starting Friday afternoon as winds turn again to the southwest after some early morning clouds. Temperatures will jump well into the 80s Friday afternoon.

DRY HEAT

Humidity levels will remain low all weekend long as the dew point hangs near 60°. So despite the lack of humid air, it will be quite warm with temperatures 7° to as much as 10° above normal. Sunday’s forecast is going to be the warmest of 2021 with a high of 89°.

Early morning lows are to remain comfortable, but next week, the tropical air is set to surge into central Indiana with the most humid air of the year. With added humidity, there will be a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Monday.