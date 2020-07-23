Humidity eases this afternoon; tracking drier days ahead

There have been a couple showers for parts of central Indiana this Thursday morning. Skies are mostly cloudy, and areas of thick fog have developed north/northwest of Indianapolis. Remember to use your low beams and be prepared for the dense fog on your drive into work! The main interstates impacted are I-74 and I-65 northwest of Indy. There is also thick fog along US-31 near Westfield and within Hamilton County at the 7 o’clock hour.

A stray shower or storm is still possible today, but there will be more dry hours in the mix compared to Tuesday and Wednesday. Our southeastern counties have the best chance of seeing any storms fire up today. The morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine! Cloud cover will decrease, and temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s! The UV Index is at a 7 for today, meaning sunburn may occur within 25 minutes without wearing any sunscreen.

We should end the workweek with dry weather and above average highs. The weather this weekend is looking to be mainly dry as well as temperatures gradually rise back into the 90s. Indianapolis has reached 90° on 12 occasions this season and there will be more opportunities to hit that mark this week.

Refreshing changes are on the way! A cold front is going to pass over the area early next week and bring a favorable chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Behind the boundary, the humidity levels will drop and so will temperatures! Highs in the lower 80s return to the area by next Wednesday.