Humidity hangs around and so do the daily rain chances; New surge in heat coming soon

A weak wind shift will be in store this evening but humidity hangs on. A front will linger through the week and will support a daily downpour with rainfall reaching peak coverage of around 40% Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Frequent disturbances or ‘waves’ will activate daily rain chances rest of the work week into Friday morning. The rain will be hit or miss and not evenly distributed – but some locally heavy amounts will occur in and around thunderstorms.

NO 90’S FOR NOW

We’ve had twelve, 90-degree days so far this year (Indianapolis) and that is a pace that is above normal. To-date, annually eight 90° days occur through July 20th. Those 90-degree days are temporarily on hold as the core of he heat or HOT DOME retreats and the jet stream settles south.

Later this week the HOT DOME will grow and buckle the jet stream north ending storm chances and bringing another round of hot and humid weather for the upcoming weekend. The heat looks to hang on and extend well into the open week of August.