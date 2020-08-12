Humidity holds while rain chances stay low; refreshing next week

Another muggy day but overall, Wednesday isn’t shaping up too bad. Clouds have mixed in with the sunshine throughout the day but we’ve managed to stay dry. With the rain in-check, the higher humidity has been the only hindrance of the day. The summery pattern continues through the week but we’re working on another refreshing cool-down. The rest of Wednesday evening will remain dry and humid as temperatures fall into the upper 70s after sundown.

The daylight is fleeting and August has already lost 23 minutes of daylight this month. Over the course of the entire month, Indianapolis will have lost 1 hour and 9 minutes of daylight.

Sunny days have been a real struggle this year. August is the sunniest month annually but has only produced 1/2 the normal sunshine to-date. Every month this year has been cloudier than normal. Here in central Indiana, next week will be our best shot at getting some really nice, sunny days.

This last month of summer is taking some very fall-like swings. The first 8 days of the month came in below average, and to-date, this is the coolest August in Indianapolis since 2004. Much like the beginning of the month, we’ll see another swing to cooler, refreshing days. We’ll have a few minor rain chances over the next couple of days. Our next best chances will come over the weekend, ahead of a cold front swinging through on Sunday, that will then usher in some sunshine and refreshing feel.