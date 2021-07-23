Humidity jumps and a storm threat returns for the weekend; Hottest air of the year possible next week

It is the LONGEST dry stretch in Indianapolis since early March, the streak reached six straight days rain-free officially on Friday. Despite the recent dry time this is still among the WETTEST summers (ranks 6th) on record through Friday. The ground dries quickly this time of the year losing about a quarter-inch from the soil daily so it may be a bit surprising to see the grass turning brown despite all the rain this summer.

There will be a handful of showers and even a storm around this evening and at times this weekend but MOST of the weekend will be rain-free. The chance for a downpour and even a storm creeps up to 20% coverage Saturday, up to 30% overnight into Sunday morning and again around 20% Sunday afternoon. Ready for the heat? The humidity has surged and it will still climb through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will produce a heat index well into the mid/upper 90s and perhaps some locations touch 100° heat index.

There has been NO 90-degree day here since late June (over three weeks) and none this July. There are big changes on the horizon as a HOT DOME expands through the Nation next week bringing a string of 90-degree days here. The HOTTEST air of the year is possible midweek with a forecast high 7° above normal. The highest we’ve been this year is 93° on two occasions in June. We could surpass that temperature Wednesday and or Thursday.