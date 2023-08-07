Monday was the coolest afternoon in central Indiana in over seven weeks. The preliminary high of 76° is the coolest since June 16th. Today’s high is the normal for September 21st.

It is still sticky despite the mild temperatures Monday. Winds are freshening up from the northwest late day and starting to import drier air for the air rest of the night. A much more notable cooler feel by daybreak Tuesday with some locations in the 50s by sunrise!

HEAT ON HOLD

These are the DOG DAYS of summer but they haven’t been barking. This summer has only produced eight 90-degree days, eleven fewer than last year to-date. The reason, the jet stream has been in what meteorologist call a “Northwest Flow” – the default pattern here all summer long. This flow keeps the massive hot dome from really establishing and expanding into the eastern U.S. The next several days will remain milder than normal.

August is off and running, and we typically feel the heat but it is a month that loses daylight. We lose one hour and nine minutes this month. The nights are getting longer and the average high temperature slips from 85° on the first to 83°.

Remarkably, the season is still at a deficit in rainfall by nearly 2″. However, over 6″ of the 8″ of rain this summer has fallen since July 1st which leads to an excellent crop report issued today. Nearly 90% of corn & soy in the state rated fair to excellent!