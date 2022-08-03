INDIANAPOLIS – With a high of 93 degrees, today becomes the hottest day in Indianapolis since July 22nd! The higher heat has been accompanied by high humidity too, so it has actually felt as hot as 101 out there! We’ll feel things cool off this evening as storms to the northwest provide some relief.

Cooling, but remaining humid

Temperatures will decrease evening approaches in part to the sun setting, but also storms approaching. A line of storms will weaken as it moves into Central Indiana from the northwest, which will cool the air and provide rain to a chunk of the region. We will not cool off too much through the rest of the night however. High humidity will keep lows in the 70s overnight.

Thursday will be a gray day as a weak cold front sweeps through the state. Unfortunately, this will not do much in cooling or drying us off, but will provide relief for a day. Other than clouds, showers and storms will be off & on during the day. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s as a result with humidity still hovering around tropical levels. Drying and perhaps a little bit of clearing will occur by evening.

Staying summer-like through the weekend

The overarching air mass remains hot and this broad scale pattern will favor high heat & humidity throughout the entire weekend as well. Friday will return to partly cloudy and highs will reach at least the upper 80s. An isolated storm or two is possible in the afternoon. Humidity remains high.

Saturday & Sunday will each be hot & humid as well. Highs are likely to reach the low 90s each day with feels-like temps around 100 degrees once again! Very isolated storms are possible on Saturday with chances ticking up a little bit more on Sunday. At this time however, widespread storm activity is not expected to return until the start of next week.