Say so-long to the mild air, the rise in humidity means stuffy nighttime temperatures and potential drenching downpours when thunderstorms arrive

Temps were climbing Tuesday afternoon after another very comfortable start to the day. For the third straight morning, outlying locations dipped into the 50s at sunrise. Coolest, 57° Richmond.

The humidity has really jumped, up significantly since Monday and this level of humidity is here to stay at least of the foreseeable future. The add water vapor into the air will produce much more warmer nights, more uncomfortable afternoons and aid in drenching downpours when storms to develop. Those rain chances are now starting to rise again.

Showers and a few storms have entered the state Tuesday afternoon. A front is sagging south, but then stalls later tonight. Small chance of an overnight shower or storm north near that front.

Overnight a complex or cluster of storms will form well northwest of the state but it looks to enter the state near sunrise. The first batch of showers and storms Wednesday could come early but we feel will be diminishing in coverage and intensity. The remnants of this complex could provide renewed showers and storms again Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The Forecast from the FOX59 Weather Center Tuesday evening

*Humidity on the Rise

*Renewed shower and storm chances

*Hottest air of the year?

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warmer, and much more humid. Widely scattered showers and storms possible especially far north.

LOW 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny very warm and more humid. Widely scattered showers and storms. Heavier storms possible late day/evening. Peak rainfall coverage 20% 2pm

HIGH 88°

THURSDAY: Chance of showers early. Clouds decrease, warm and humid. New Showers and t-storms develop early afternoon and evening. Peak rainfall coverage 30% 2pm. A strong/severe storm possible.

HIGH 85°

FRIDAY: So early morning fog and clouds then becoming mostly sunny. Hot and Humid. Potentially the hottest of the year.

HIGH 92°

SATURDAY: Numerous showers and t-storms are likely. Not as warm but continued humid.

HIGH 86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm

HIGH 87

MONDAY: Chance of showers and t-storms

HIGH 84

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and t-storms

HIGH 84