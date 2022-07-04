Gusty/active storm complexes are possible in regular intervals for the rest of the week. First in the series could come later this evening or late tonight.

This is the 42nd time on record the high temperature has reached 90-degrees on the Fourth of July in Indianapolis, remarkable that’s just 28%. However, this is the third time in the past five years. July 2022 opening days have been the WARMEST since 2018 and ranks among the top 25 on record. It is prime-time for heat this month. Multiple 90-degree days are common in July with the HOTTEST temps for the city have occurred this month. 106° in 1901,1934,1936.

First ‘wrinkle’ in the forecast is whether this small cluster of storms just after 6pm in Illinois, dives east, southeast and brings some rain later. Profiles say NO as it is expected to move into more stable air over the next 2 hours and diminish before 8pm. We will monitor trends. There is a noticeable rise in humidity for the rest of the evening. It turns stuffy later tonight for area fireworks and temps are still in the mid/upper-80s at sunset.

Storm clusters are expected to dive into central Indiana at regular intervals starting later tonight and continue thru Friday. Multi-day severe weather threat for the potential of damaging storm clusters.