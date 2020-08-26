Hurricane Laura closes in on US; hot streak continues in central Indiana

Mainly clear skies in play, along with warm temperatures to start your Wednesday morning. Hazy sunshine rolls on too, as well as the heat, marking our third straight day of 90° warmth. Shower and storm chances remain low again today, while the heat index pushes 100° in some locations. Take it slow through the afternoon and be sure to hydrate as it will likely be the hottest day of the month.

Storm chances will SLOWLY rise in the days ahead, as the heat SLOWLY gets suppressed! By the weekend, a cold front will slide across the state by early afternoon. This will bring an end to showers and the intense heat through Monday afternoon.

Laura is soon to become a major hurricane and its path remains unchanged for landfall tonight on the state line of Texas and Louisiana. The latest has this hurricane possibly becoming a category 4 by 1:00 pm today with landfall around midnight tonight. Expect more information through the day!