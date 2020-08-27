Hurricane Laura heads north; shower chances rise locally

Some changes are now underway for Indiana, as clouds will thicken a bit today and a few showers or an isolated storm could be in the mix. Still a very warm day, while the tropical (high humidity) feel remains intact.

Due to the added cloud cover, 90° heat will be halted for most of the state and even cooler weather on the way in the days ahead.

Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. (Central time), as a Category 4, with winds nearing 150 mph in Cameron, Louisiana. The track is taking Laura north with a path that will bring wind and flood damage for central and northern Louisiana, as well as Arkansas.

By this weekend, remnants of Laura will drift into Kentucky and Tennessee, while just brushing southern Indiana. Our rain chance on Saturday will actually come from a cold front dropping in from the Great Lakes. This front will bring scattered showers and a few storms before clearing by mid-afternoon, along with a drop in humidity and temperatures.