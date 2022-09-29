Late Thursday the remnants of Ian were churning of the Florida Atlantic coast and the storm strengthened again becoming a category one hurricane.

Ian has become a hurricane again late Thursday with sustained winds of 75 mph. Deemed a category one just before 5pm Thursday, the storm it continues a slow north-northeast movement of 10mph.

The storm will move slowly, eventually taking a turn toward the South Carolina coast and making another landfall sometime Friday afternoon. Life-threatening flash flooding, powerful wind, surf and dangerous storm surge are expected from the Florida – Georgia line north along the Carolina’s coastline.

The storm will back northwest opening the weekend sending high level clouds into central Indiana starting Saturday afternoon. We will be sandwiched between the Canadian high and the remnants of Ian creating a brisk channel of northeast winds for the weekend. Rain showers are not likely to reach the state with this storm and rain in general is not in the forecast for much of the opening week of October.

OUR PATTERN IS STUCK ON COOL

You can make a strong case that this is by far the best weather annually in central Indiana with lowered humidity, cool mornings and warm afternoons. Well we have fallen short in that department with a real cool spell to end the month. Since the near record high last week of 93°, we have had four mornings in the forties, the coolest 42° Tuesday morning. Early Thursday, outlying low temperatures were at frost levels with Crawfordsville nearing the freezing mark! The low of 33° is the normal low for NOVEMBER 20th!

A sprawling area of Canadian high pressure continues tonight delivering the clear skies overhead and the chilly northeast breeze. However, the high is easing east allowing for this chill to start easting. Lows early Friday will once again dip to or just below 40-degrees but under sunny skies, we are likely to return to the lower 70s and at a more seasonal level to close the month of September. The normal low has dipped to 72° at the end of this month after starting at 82°. September is the second FASTEST month to cool annually in central Indiana, trailing October – while losing one hour and fourteen minutes of daylight.