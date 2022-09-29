Skies are clear and another chilly start this morning underway at home. Temperatures have cooled to the lower 40s and upper 30s overnight, and patchy frost is forming in the outlying areas through sunrise. Bright sun and less wind will make for a beautiful day, as winds flow from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s, still slightly below the seasonal average of 73°.

Additional clear sky tonight will bring another cool night ahead, as autumn weather remains fully intact for the state.

Friday and through the weekend sunshine should dominate, while dry weather holds for Indiana and a large a part of the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will continue to steadily warm with highs reaching the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Ian will have no direct contact with Indiana, too far east!

Ian is now a tropical storm but still bringing high winds and flooding rains to central and northern Florida, as it slowly moves out into the open waters of the Atlantic. NHC remains to project a track toward South Carolina with landfall, as a tropical storm or low end category one hurricane by tomorrow afternoon.

Flooding, power outages and wind damage will be expected for parts of eastern Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina through Saturday evening. The devastation of this historic hurricane to the western shores of Florida has not completely come into focus yet, today we will see exactly how this will likely be a life-changing event for many Floridians from Fort Myers to Punta Gorda!