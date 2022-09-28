Skies are mostly clear and temperatures chilly to begin our Wednesday morning, as patchy frost is forming away from downtown. This is quite an air mass that continues to keep temperatures way down for late September! Expect more sunshine and dry weather to hold for this afternoon, as lake-effect showers remain in northern Indiana.

Winds not as gusty today but still remaining breezy with peak winds up to 28 mph but averages between 7-13 mph.

A rise in afternoon temperatures takes hold tomorrow and into the weekend, as sunshine builds for Thursday and Friday. For now, dry weather likely to hold both on Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Ian Update: 6 AM Wednesday

Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a Category 4 with winds now sustained around the eyewall at 140 mph. The storm is tracking northeast around 10 MPH and is approaching Florida’s western coastline.

Landfall will happen today between Tampa and Fort Myers, as hurricane warnings remain in effect from Tampa to Naples Wednesday morning. Tornado Watches have also been issued for a large portion of the state because spin-up tornadoes may form within the outer bands of Ian.

Life-threatening storm surge exceeding 9 feet is expected around Fort Myers Beach and potentially Port Charlotte as Hurricane Ian slides over the peninsula. Flooding is also expected in western and inland due to substantial rainfall. Forecast models are indicating that the storm may dump more than 15 inches of rain! The FOX59 Weather Team is closely monitoring the situation and will have updates in the hours ahead!