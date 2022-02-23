For the third Thursday in a row, snow and ice is expected to impact our weather in a messy way. This will begin as early as Wednesday evening when the first wave of moisture works into the state. Originating to our southwest, sleet and snow is expected to fall lightly across parts of Central Indiana from sunset to sunrise. Around a half inch will fall through these areas, which includes Indianapolis, by the morning.

We catch a quick break in the precip through the mid and late morning. This comes between the first wave of moisture and the second, which will move in with a low pressure system to the south. Temperatures will climb to or just above freezing in Central & Southern Indiana during the daytime which will trigger mixing, while it remains all snow a little bit farther north. The heaviest precip in this second wave will occur between 3-9pm. Sleet will dominate, but freezing rain may accumulate lightly through our south and eastern counties. Light snow will begin to eat away at sleet as precip lightens up overnight and ultimately comes to an end early Friday morning.

The greatest impacts will come to the AM and especially PM commute on Thursday. The AM commute will require caution as a few slick spots are expected from overnight precip. As heavier precip falls later in the day, a very slick PM commute is expected. Travel delays are expected and caution on the roads will once again be necessary.

The highest snow accumulation will occur through North Central and Northern Indiana where snow will not transition to sleet. In Central Indiana, snow will fall primarily in the first wave with some sleet on top. Farther south, there may be little to no snow, but sleet and freezing rain will make travel dangerous due to slick conditions.

Our weather will become much drier after Thursday. With the exception of a few light snow showers on Friday, we may not see any more precip for at least the next 5 days. Temperatures will remain colder than average until we reach next Monday when our next warm up begins.