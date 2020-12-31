Icy start to begin the new year; advisory after midnight!

Dry and cloudy to open the last day of 2020! Keep in mind, after the slushy snow last night, some roads are icy out-the-door, mainly for side streets and sidewalks. A little extra time or a touch slower in your travel will be needed through mid-morning.

Today should be a fairly quiet day weather-wise. Clouds will hang tough through the morning and could thin through the afternoon at times. Highs will reach the middle 30’s, which is close to average for our last day of December. Winds light at 5-10 mph from the northeast.

This evening, dry weather will hold and ringing in the new year should have roads in very good shape. Although, as we get deeper into the overnight (around 3am), the pattern will begin to change, as icy conditions will form up, primarily freezing rain. This will create slick roads and could make some roads quiet dangerous, while temperatures hover around 29°!

An icy mix will continue through mid-morning, worst north of downtown, in the terms of ice accumulations. Any traveling tomorrow morning, on untreated roads, will be tricky. “Milder” air will slowly build in and a changeover to rain will turn roads more manageable.