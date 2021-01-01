Icy start turns to rain to open a new year!

Icy issues continue this morning, as freezing rain falls steadily across central and now northern Indiana. This wave of ice is creating slick conditions underfoot and on area roadways. Traveling will be a challenge in the early hours but steadily improve through late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures should move above freezing around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. in downtown. It will take much longer in our northern counties.

Rainy afternoon expected, while temperatures return to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Rainfall totals will range between 1/2′ to 1″ in spots, some standing will be around through the evening. We will begin to dry out late tonight but damp conditions will linger into early Saturday morning.

Lots of clouds for your Saturday but dry weather should hold, as we slowly dry out! Another weaker wave returns late tomorrow night and through Sunday morning. Pockets of light snow and rain will end the weekend, as clouds hover overhead.