Idalia Update:

The FOX59 Weather Team has been closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia as it nears Florida’s Big Bend region this Wednesday morning. At 5 AM, Idalia has strengthened to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. The storm has been strengthening over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and tracking NNE at18 MPH. Sustained winds within the eyewall have risen to 130 MPH! The storm is projected to make landfall around sunrise this morning.

Hurricane force winds and life-threatening storm surge are already being felt along the NW coastline of Florida. The outer bands are even spinning up tornadoes through central and eastern Florida. Idalia will begin to weaken as it moves inland later today. Northern Florida and southern Georgia will have major impacts from Hurricane Idalia, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and the potential for flooding. Stay tuned for updates throughout the morning.

Central Indiana Forecast

Locally, the weather is going to be quiet with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. This morning, temperatures have dropped into the lower 60s under a mostly clear sky. By the afternoon, highs will peak into the upper 70s, which is below average for late August.

We’re not tracking many real rain chances in the extended forecast. However, we are going to heat up for the holiday weekend. Highs will gradually rise through Labor Day and reach into the 90s. There is even another chance for a heat wave to set up over central Indiana.