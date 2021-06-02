Important date in Indiana weather history; How quiet has this severe weather season been?

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

IMPORTANT DATE

31 years ago today, a swarm of tornados (37) dipped from the sky marking the LARGEST tornado outbreak in Indiana on record. Eight people were killed, six in downstate Pike County alone.

It has been a VERY quiet severe weather season in central Indiana and in the entire state of Indiana. Central Indiana escaped MAY without one tornado warning – only the 4th May in 20 years to do so. The last tornado warning was issued in late October, over 7 months ago!

Still in peak season here and certainly a along way to go. JUNE follows MAY as most active tornado time of the year nationally and in Indiana. At this time, nothing has changed – there are still no large scale storms to threaten at least though next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News