Important date in Indiana weather history; How quiet has this severe weather season been?

IMPORTANT DATE

31 years ago today, a swarm of tornados (37) dipped from the sky marking the LARGEST tornado outbreak in Indiana on record. Eight people were killed, six in downstate Pike County alone.

It has been a VERY quiet severe weather season in central Indiana and in the entire state of Indiana. Central Indiana escaped MAY without one tornado warning – only the 4th May in 20 years to do so. The last tornado warning was issued in late October, over 7 months ago!

Still in peak season here and certainly a along way to go. JUNE follows MAY as most active tornado time of the year nationally and in Indiana. At this time, nothing has changed – there are still no large scale storms to threaten at least though next week.