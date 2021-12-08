Improvements arrive today; seasonal and sunny this afternoon

It is another chilly morning across central Indiana. Temperatures this morning are going to fall into the lower to mid-20s with wind chills in the teens. A few light flurries are also possible during the morning rush hour. There could even be a few slick spots with the light coating of snow from last night.

The light snow chance is not going to last all day. Skies will brighten this midday and afternoon. Highs will rise near 40° later today, which is a few degrees shy of the normal high for the date.

The weather looks pleasant if your plans take you outdoors this evening. However, temperatures are going to sharply drop after sunset because of the clear sky. Indianapolis will fall to the mid-20s tonight with lighter winds out of the west. Areas of frost may develop overnight.

We are tracking a quick warmup the next few days and potentially near-record highs! Temperatures in the lower 50s on Thursday and highs will peak into the lower 60s Friday night ahead of a cold front.

Unfortunately, the mild weather is going to be short-lived. Temperatures are going to fall throughout Saturday as cold air blasts behind the boundary. It will turn windy too with the rush of cold air moving into central Indiana. Temperatures will likely drop into the 40s by Saturday afternoon.