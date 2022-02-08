Temperatures fell all the way into the single digits last night and Central Indiana began Tuesday with quite a chill. Despite this, it was very sunny and we enjoyed a healthy south wind. These factors combined with the melting snow allowed temperatures to rise as much as 40 degrees in parts of the state today! In Indianapolis, we went from a low of 8° to a high of 45°! Frankfort even began today at -2°, but enjoyed a 41 degree warm up.

Tomorrow is set up to be another day in the 40s as we experience a midweek thaw. Snow depth going into the day will be around 4″, which is half of the original snowpack from last week. The biggest difference from today is that clouds will be more abundant. Much of this is due to the melting snow adding great moisture to the atmosphere. Still, temperatures should range from a mild start in the mid 30s to a mild afternoon in mid 40s on the back of a south wind.

Our sky will remain gray as we transition into the late week however. Clouds will fill the sky completely by Thursday and temperatures will drop back into the 20s and 30s. We will experience quite a few ups and downs through Friday and the weekend as dry air remains abundant across the Midwest, but the pattern stays active.