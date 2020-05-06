Increasing sunshine today; temperatures remain below average

After a dreary Tuesday, the weather is going to improve today! The light scattered showers, cloudy sky and strong breeze kept temperatures from rising too much Tuesday afternoon. The warmest time of day occurred shortly after midnight, when Indianapolis reach a high of 58°. The temperature Tuesday afternoon only climbed back to 52° after falling to 47° earlier that morning. The increasing sunshine today will help temperatures to rise back into upper 50s and lower 60s. Even though temperatures are going to be warmer this afternoon compared to Tuesday, highs today are still going to be more than 10 degrees below normal for the date.

The area is drying out for this Wednesday, but it will turn breezy this afternoon. The drier conditions and increased wind speeds will result in higher tree pollen and mold counts for today! Those sensitive to tree pollen and mold may want to limit prolonged outdoor exposure this afternoon. Chilly temperatures are expected overnight with lows dropping back into the upper 30s/lower 40s!

More clouds are going to move back into the state on Thursday, but the weather will once again turn breezy with winds out of the west. Wind gusts may even rise up to 30-35 MPH by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will climb a bit more Thursday afternoon and should reach into the mid-60s. However, the warming trend will end there as another low pressure system moves toward Indiana. Skies turn mainly cloudy and rain chances rise to close the workweek. Temperatures in the lower 50s return on Friday due to the shower activity and additional cloud cover.

Mother’s Day weekend will start bright and mild, but will end with shower chances Sunday afternoon. The stubborn below normal highs linger in the forecast through next Tuesday… But forecast models are hinting at a warm-up late in the next workweek. Stay tuned for more updates!