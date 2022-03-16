Clear skies and a slightly cooler start this Wednesday morning, as temperatures hover in the 40s. Bright sunshine is back again today, along with light winds from the south (5-10 mph). Expect sunshine all day and incredible warmth through the afternoon. Temperatures will jump by 30° later today, as highs reach 74° by 5 p.m.! Enjoy…

St. Patrick’s Day still looks great too! Although clouds will be slowly increasing through the day, plenty of sunshine is expected, as highs reach the middle 70s by late afternoon. What a great way to celebrate!

Rain is returning on Friday and cooler weather to follow! Steadier rain will be falling by Friday afternoon and evening, as cooling gets underway! Additional rain will fall on Saturday, as clouds loom and temperatures get colder. Not a great open to the weekend, as March gets back to normal!