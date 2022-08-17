INDIANA – The sun rose at 6:58 a.m. in Indianapolis this morning. By the end of this week, the sun will rise after 7 a.m. Going forward, we will continue to lose over two minutes of sunlight every day.

On Thursday, August 18, we will have 13 hours and 37 minutes of sunlight. By the end of August, we will only have 13 hours and 5 minutes of sunlight. The sunrises will be later in the morning and the sunsets will be earlier in the evening.

The first day of Fall is September 22. On that day, the sun will rise at 7:32 a.m. and set at 7:41 p.m., giving Indianapolis only 12 hours and 9 minutes of sunlight.

We change the clocks back on Sunday, November 6, 2022. We will continue to lose roughly two minutes of sunlight until the first day of Winter, on Wednesday, December 21. The first day of Winter will be the shortest day of the year, with only 9 hours and 21 minutes of sunlight.