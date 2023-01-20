INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday.

Cold, windy Friday

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will stay in the 30s with windy conditions making feel-like temperatures in the 20s throughout the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy the rest of the day out of the west at 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s with a few clouds.

Snow forecast in Indianapolis

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be light too! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s.

By the time we head into Sunday, another system will bring rain and snow showers to central Indiana. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s. Generally, about an inch of wet, heavy snow will accumulate. This could cause some slick spots so take it slow on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s, again, a few slick spots are possible.

Cold, seasonal next week

To start off the week, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s through the middle of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s each night, very seasonal for this time of year. We start off the week dry too, just a mix of sun and clouds on both Monday and Tuesday.

Potential for more snow next week

Wednesday, there is the growing potential for accumulating snow. Temperatures will be in the 30s that day, but timing, totals, and impacts are still uncertain. Stay tuned for more updates as we head into early next week.