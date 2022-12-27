INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s temperatures were below average for a fifth consecutive day, but substantial warming is on the horizon.

Fifties by Thursday!

We’re used to seeing colder weather this time of year, but high temperatures have been well below our average in the upper 30s. Luckily, the cold air will not last long as our weather pattern remains active. Southerly wind has been present across a broad area of the Central US and the air is warming as a result. Wednesday will benefit from the wind and a partly to mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb into the mid 40s! One word of caution however… the day will begin with a freezing fog, so watch out for slick spots before the sun comes out.

Low temperatures Wednesday night will be near our average highs as we do not dip lower than the upper 30s. Clouds will return prior to the start of Thursday, but it will not slow down our warming very much. A warm front will move through and highs will reach the low to mid 50s! Enjoy the mild, dry weather as rain chances increase by the evening.

Wet weather into the weekend

The mild weather will linger through the final day of the work week and into the first day of the upcoming weekend. A large storm system to our west will contribute to a persistent flow a mild air across the region. High temperatures will remain at or slightly above 50 each day. Total rainfall between 0.25-0.75″ appears to be a good estimate at this time. We could use the rain with nearly half the state under moderate or severe drought conditions too. Drying will come on Sunday, but we’ll stay mild as well.