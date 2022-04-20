INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday will become Indy’s fifth straight day cooler than average despite temps being nearly 20 degrees warmer than they were 48 hours ago. Today is a transition day for the region though as cooler weather begins to retreat to the northeast. Clouds and showers will move through overnight as a warm front ushers in a wave of warmth.

Making a return to the 70s!

Overnight rain will come to an end by mid Thursday morning. Widespread accumulation between 0.25-0.50″ is expected through Indiana. Despite the rain, low temps will not drop below the low 50s thanks to the warm front. It will take a few hours after the rain moves out for the sun to return, but once it does, temperatures will shoot into the low 70s! It will be a breezier day once again, but this comes with the warm up.

Summer-like warmth kicks in this weekend

Friday will feature the return of clouds and a few showers, at least in the morning. Similar to Thursday, this will be relatively short-lived, but clouds may hang on through the first half of the afternoon. We should still manage to warm into the mid 70s with a strong southerly wind however. Drier weather will enter the state on Saturday and this will bring the return of a partly to mostly sunny sky! Highs will rocket into the low to even mid 80s during the day. It will easily be our warmest day of the year and a great one to spend outdoors. Do be prepared for some wind however. We stay mild on Sunday too and should make it back to back days in the 80s. It will be another great day to enjoy the outdoors, but we’ll have to keep an eye on showers and storms by the evening.