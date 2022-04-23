INDIANAPOLIS – 112 days into the new year and Indianapolis has finally eclipsed the 80 degree mark! This comes two days later than the city’s first 80 degree day on average. Once reaching 80 before 1pm, we wasted no time turning up the heat with an unofficial high of 84 so far! We managed to achieve this level of warmth thanks to three primary features: a strong ridge, strong southerly flow, and sunshine. The ridge accounted for an already warm airmass and the southerly flow helped keep the air dry and warm things up at the surface. The strong April sunlight helped warm us up at the surface too! A quiet and mild evening is ahead with great conditions for anything outdoors. Lows will not drop below 60 across the majority of Central Indiana into the morning.

Warmth remains on blast Sunday

If you enjoyed Saturday’s warmth, we may be in store for another round of 80 degree highs as soon as Sunday! The day will begin similarly with plenty of sun, a mild start, and a wind quickly picking up from the south. Temperatures will jump quickly in the morning, but may slow down a little bit as we encounter mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Despite the clouds no more than an isolated shower is expected before the evening. Once we reach the evening however, showers & storms will become scattered across the area. A low chance for a severe storm exists and trends will be monitored. Showers & storms will scattered through the area as we head into Monday as well.

The return of early spring weather

Showers will remain scattered across the area through Monday morning. Clouds will linger through most of the afternoon even after rain exits. Wind will remain strong, except it will be northwesterly and is going to keep things cooler. Temps will therefore peak in the low 60s as opposed to the warmth from the weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days this week with highs only expected to reach the mid 50s. Overnight lows have a chance to drop into the mid 30s each following morning as well. Luckily, dry weather is expected through the middle of the week too.