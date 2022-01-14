Indianapolis snow drought likely to continue, little snow chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Friday! The rest of today will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

I know all eyes are on our snow chances, so let’s get into it.

Snow chances will begin overnight into Saturday morning. This round of snow will likely stay to our south and west, impacting Bloomington, Seymour, and areas south and west. In Indy, we could get a light dusting of snow to at most half an inch. Saturday will feature light snow showers to our south and west and continue to move south early in the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with more sunshine by the afternoon.

Sunday, the same storm will make a turn to the north and east. This will bring some snow showers to our south and east counties, bringing another dusting of snow but the metro will likely stay dry.

Monday will feature a few flurries. Temperatures all weekend will be in the 20s and 30s.

IF this storm track changes EVEN IN THE SLIGHTEST, our forecast will have BIG changes. Small changes in track mean big changes for snow totals. Just something to keep in mind for this weekend.

We have only seen half an inch of snow so far and that was back in November. Our snow drought will likely continue for many of this weekend, aside from a few tenths of an inch. Looking ahead, any precipitation chances this week look uncertain, more details to come early next week.