INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures this weekend have been comfortably mild with highs remaining in the upper 60s through Central Indiana. After a long stretch of wetter & cooler than average weather however, a new pattern will emerge. A series of summer-like days lies ahead…

Return of the 80s!

It will not take long for the heat to ramp up as we begin the new work week. We’ll start Monday off with sunshine in bulk and this will warm us quickly from lows in the lower 50s. Our sky will stay mostly sunny through the day as a southerly breeze picks up. Temps will increase through the entire afternoon with highs just reaching the 80 degree mark late in the day. It will remain comfortable and mostly clear through the night too with lows staying around 60.

Summer makes an early appearance

By the middle of the week a true summer-like pattern will be unfolding across the Central US. A strong ridge will extend into Southern Canada and will facilitate a warm up into the upper 80s by Tuesday. A flow of southerly air at the surface will bring our first taste of humidity too as dew points reach the mid 60s. This pattern will hold strong through Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and a dew point reaching the upper 60s. Each day will feature a mix of sun & clouds, especially in the afternoons. There is a very low chance for a strong storm or two on Wednesday, but it will remain dry otherwise.

Slowly cooling late week

High pressure at the surface will begin to take command as we close out the work week. This will cut off some of the warm & humid surface flow by Thursday. Slightly cooler & drier air will make an appearance, which will also add more sunshine. Both Thursday & Friday should end up in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky with a manageable level of humidity. This summer-like pattern will begin to collapse as we head into the weekend however. An upper level low will intervene, cutting off our stream of warmth and increasing storm chances by late Saturday.