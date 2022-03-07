Indiana’s severe weather season does not peak until May, but this weekend came as a reminder that the season still begins at the start of March. At 2:05am on Sunday morning, an EF-0 tornado tracked just southwest of Royal Center, Indiana in Cass County. The tornado was confirmed to be on the ground for half a mile as it traveled northeast. Damage was done to trees and a home by the circulation, which had an estimated wind speed of 70 mph.

March tornadoes are not unheard of across the US with an average of 75 per year. In Indiana they are uncommon, but the state still averages around one tornado in the month. While last year it took until June 8th for the state to even record a single tornado, it was just a year prior that a strong tornado impacted the state. On March 28th, 2020 an EF-2 tornado crossed the Ohio River near Newburgh in Southern Indiana. This tornado was on the ground for around 5 miles and produced 125 mph wind. Two were injured and dozens of homes were damaged.

Nearly all tornado setups in March across the Hoosier State occur when a strong low pressure system passes our our west. This is essential to provide the atmosphere with enough instability to develop strong and tornadic storms during cold weather months. When this occurs, we often find ourselves in the “warm sector” of the low. This region sits in the wake of a warm front and ahead of an approaching cold front. The warm air makes the atmosphere unstable while the approaching cold front adds lift and spin; the ingredients for potentially tornadic weather.

Luckily, Indiana will not be on the receiving end of any more severe weather over at least the next seven days. If anything, winter weather will be the thing to watch as we head into the late week.