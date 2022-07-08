INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Friday! We FINALLY got some measurable rain here in Indy! While this won’t bust our drought, it will help with the dry conditions. Rain doesn’t stick around into the weekend.

Drought conditions continue in Indiana

Our drought monitor updates on Thursday. Moderate drought conditions spread across much of the state in the latest update. This means creek and pond levels appear low, crop growth is stunted, and lawns continue to dry out.

The rain that we are picking up today and tonight will help the dry conditions, but will not take us out of a drought completely.

How much rain have we seen so far this summer?

Meteorologist Summer begins on June 1. Since the beginning of June, it has been very dry. June went down as the 8th driest June on record. From June 1 through July 7, we have picked up 1.32″. With the rain we have seen today, that will greatly add to our total.

Lingering showers overnight

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with lingering showers around and muggy conditions. Showers will begin to exit early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis weekend forecast

This weekend looks sunny and dry with less humid conditions too. Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures in the lower 80s.

90s return next week

Next week, temperatures will be back in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday before rain chances return.