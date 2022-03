INDIANAPOLIS – On this day just three years ago, temperatures started in the single digits that morning! It also snowed the day before and the day after as well.

Record high: 78° (1983)

Record low: 2° (2019)

Record precipitation: 3.00″ (1963)

Record snowfall: 2.0″ (1993)

On this date in 1880, in Indianapolis, a tornado struck the north side demolishing a church and many houses lost their roofs and chimneys!

Back in 1988, an ice storm brought 2″ of ice accumulation to central Indiana!