Indy sees its FIRST measurable snowfall of meteorological winter

The first half of meteorological winter came to a conclusion yesterday without a measurable snowfall for the city of Indianapolis. This is the first time on record that Indy has recorded 0.0″ of snow in this time.

Early this morning, a strong storm system was tracking SSE through the Central US. This storm system had been forecasted to bring significant snow to our west, south, and east, but do no more than brush Central Indiana.

Model data forecasts for this weekend’s snowfall reveal Central Indiana “snow hole.”

However, this system carried enough moisture into the Central part of the state to drop a light snow across the area. In Indianapolis itself, 0.3″ of snow was measured. This combined with a 0.5″ snowfall in November brings our total to 0.8″ on the snowfall season.

Overall dry weather will continue as we head through the second half of the weekend. The storm system will continue to churn out heavy rain and snow in states to our south. Over Central Indiana, it will be very sunny as cloud development is stunted. This is thanks to subsidence, which is the result of sinking air displaced from a storm system. Temperatures will begin in the teens, but should climb back to our average high in the mid 30s later on.

Winter weather will not be completely gone after the conclusion of Sunday however. Clouds will fill the sky again overnight and a weak wave of moisture from the northwest will pass through. This will bring a few light snow showers to the area during the morning along with the addition of light lake-effect snow showers in Northern Indiana. Little to no accumulation is anticipated, but it may be breezy and quite chilly.

The remainder of the week will be dry and seasonable before our next cold shot late in the week. As of now, no major snowfalls are expected through next weekend.