INDIANAPOLIS – Flakes were flying across Central Indiana this morning as the season’s first measurable snowfall breaks the daily accumulation record!

Recapping today’s snowy start

A widespread 2-3″ of snow fell across Central Indiana through Saturday morning and early afternoon. While snow was expected, it certainly fell heavier than initially thought! Indianapolis registered 2.7″, which becomes our first measurable snowfall of the season and also sets a record for the snowiest November 12th! Believe it or not, this was our largest snowfall in nearly 21 months and equals our total by early February last season.

In addition to the snow, it was also our first day with a high in the 30s this season.

More cold & snow in the near future?

Some improvement comes on Sunday, but it will be incremental. A northwest wind will persist, and after some early day sun, our sky will become mostly cloudy once again. High temperatures are likely to be trapped in the mid 30s as a result.

We will get a little more warming on Monday as the northwest wind eases, but a mostly cloudy sky will keep us well below average still. We will begin the day in the mid 20s with high temperatures reaching about 40 degrees.

Tuesday we will be monitoring a storm system as it makes a pass to our south. The timing will place precipitation in Indiana during at least the morning, and it should be cold enough to see another round of snow across the state. As of now, totals are unclear, but light accumulation is certainly possible. Some mixing with rain is expected with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s.

The remainder of the week will remain cold with highs primarily in the 30s.